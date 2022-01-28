×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: citrus | tea | cancer | women

Tea, Orange Juice Lower Ovarian Cancer Risk

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 28 January 2022 04:23 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Natural compounds in tea and citrus products have been associated with a lower risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer, according to research from the University of East Anglia.

For the study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the research team examined the dietary habits of nearly 172,000 women aged between 25 and 55 for more than three decades. Researchers found that women who consumed food and drinks high in flavonols (in tea, red wine, apples, and grapes) and flavanones (in citrus fruit and juices) are less likely to develop the disease, the fifth-leading cause of cancer death among women.

Lead researcher Aedin Cassidy, from the Department of Nutrition at UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “In particular, just a couple of cups of black tea every day was associated with a 31 percent reduction in risk.”

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Natural compounds in tea and citrus products have been associated with a lower risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer.
citrus, tea, cancer, women
137
2022-23-28
Friday, 28 January 2022 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved