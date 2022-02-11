×
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Prevention, Not Fear

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 11 February 2022

We are living in a very scary world if you look at it from the perspective of a normal human being going through a system devoid of compassion or care — a system hell-bent on finding cancer and treating it with surgery, chemo, and radiation, regardless of outcome.

Unless you become your own advocate, get strong and fearless, and stop the doctors from intimidating you into having unnecessary surgeries and treatments, you run the risk of spending the rest of your life in panic mode, running from doctor to doctor and test to test, hoping to catch it before … before what?

You end up missing out on your life while looking for a diagnosis of cancer. In fact, there are studies that show that depending on when a particular test is done, you may find cancer one day and not another.

So why rush to do the tests? Why rush to biopsy, change the way our anatomy normally works, alter our immune response, and interfere with how our bodies can fight on their own?

The human body is a beautiful thing, and left alone, with good support and honest medical answers, it can fight off most cancers.

