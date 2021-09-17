×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: breast cancer | double mastectomy | surgery

Double Mastectomy Benefits Overrated

Dr. Schwartz By Friday, 17 September 2021 04:32 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Many breast cancer patients wrongly believe that having both breasts removed — a procedure called double mastectomy — will improve their chance of survival, according to one study.

“Our finding that so many women are receiving much more extensive surgery than needed to treat their disease is striking,” said study lead author Dr. Reshma Jagsi, associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,900 women treated for breast cancer and found that nearly half of them had considered having a double mastectomy. Many who had the more aggressive surgery had no risk factors, such as family history of breast cancer, that would increase their odds for cancer in the second breast.

“Women diagnosed with breast cancer are naturally eager to do everything in their power to fight the disease. So many of my patients tell me that they just want to do everything they can to be there for their kids,” Dr. Jagsi explained. “It is up to us, as doctors, to make sure they understand which treatments are really going to do that, and which actions might seem heroic but are actually not expected to improve the outcomes for a typical woman.”

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Many breast cancer patients wrongly believe that having both breasts removed — a procedure called double mastectomy — will improve their chance of survival, according to one study.
breast cancer, double mastectomy, surgery
202
2021-32-17
Friday, 17 September 2021 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved