Foods That Strengthen Immunity

You are what you eat. Sure, you’ve heard it a lot of times, but in this case it’s not about losing weight or getting rid of bloating or reflux. It’s about boosting your immune system and keeping it clean and on high alert.

Foods that strengthen the immune system are berries, apples, dark, leafy green vegetables (kale, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, collard greens, red leaf lettuce, etc.), beans, mushrooms, avocados, coconut and olive oils, salmon and fish oils, and limited amounts of meat from poultry, pork, or beef.

Don’t forget the importance of water. Alkaline water with ph greater than 8.5, a gallon a day, will keep your system clean and help detoxify the liver while also decreasing inflammation.

Eliminate processed foods, dairy, white foods (bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, and desserts), canned foods, sugar substitutes, soda, coffee, and alcohol.

And don’t forget to stay away from GMOs, the largest experiment of our lifetime.

It may seem drastic, but if you follow even part of these recommendations you will notice a huge difference in how your immune system responds to illness.