×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: bloating | immunity | processed foods

Foods That Strengthen Immunity

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 11 November 2022 04:25 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

You are what you eat. Sure, you’ve heard it a lot of times, but in this case it’s not about losing weight or getting rid of bloating or reflux. It’s about boosting your immune system and keeping it clean and on high alert.

Foods that strengthen the immune system are berries, apples, dark, leafy green vegetables (kale, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, collard greens, red leaf lettuce, etc.), beans, mushrooms, avocados, coconut and olive oils, salmon and fish oils, and limited amounts of meat from poultry, pork, or beef.

Don’t forget the importance of water. Alkaline water with ph greater than 8.5, a gallon a day, will keep your system clean and help detoxify the liver while also decreasing inflammation.

Eliminate processed foods, dairy, white foods (bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, and desserts), canned foods, sugar substitutes, soda, coffee, and alcohol.

And don’t forget to stay away from GMOs, the largest experiment of our lifetime.

It may seem drastic, but if you follow even part of these recommendations you will notice a huge difference in how your immune system responds to illness.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
You are what you eat. Sure, you’ve heard it a lot of times, but in this case it’s not about losing weight or getting rid of bloating or reflux.
bloating, immunity, processed foods
179
2022-25-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved