WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: alzheimers testosterone | supplements | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Natural Health Tips for Alzheimer's Patients

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 14 February 2025 01:41 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

My dad is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He is a retired engineer with a really high IQ. Does this mean his disease will progress more slowly?

What he did before retirement is not necessarily going to help slow down the disease. It may serve to help him be more proactive, but there are a lot of things he needs to start doing to slow down the progression.

First, he may benefit from thyroid and testosterone supplementation. Changing his diet to an alkaline, anti-inflammatory, and organic diet that is high in vegetables and low in meats will definitely be useful.

Exercising every day to keep endorphin levels up and maintain muscle mass is crucial. Sleep is key. He must get at least eight hours of sleep at night. Keeping him on a normal schedule in which he gets sleep at night, is engaged, and works a full day will help keep the disease at bay.

Also, supplements like omega-3 fish oil, neuro optimizers like phosphatidylcholine, choline, Serine, acetyl-carnitine, and lipoic acid may be of help as well.

Finally, keeping him involved in mentally stimulating and highly interactive cognitive activities will serve to keep his disease from progressing, possibly for a very long time

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
My dad is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He is a retired engineer with a really high IQ. Does this mean his disease will progress more slowly?
alzheimers testosterone, supplements, dr. schwartz
204
2025-41-14
Friday, 14 February 2025 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved