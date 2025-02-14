Natural Health Tips for Alzheimer's Patients

My dad is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He is a retired engineer with a really high IQ. Does this mean his disease will progress more slowly?

What he did before retirement is not necessarily going to help slow down the disease. It may serve to help him be more proactive, but there are a lot of things he needs to start doing to slow down the progression.

First, he may benefit from thyroid and testosterone supplementation. Changing his diet to an alkaline, anti-inflammatory, and organic diet that is high in vegetables and low in meats will definitely be useful.

Exercising every day to keep endorphin levels up and maintain muscle mass is crucial. Sleep is key. He must get at least eight hours of sleep at night. Keeping him on a normal schedule in which he gets sleep at night, is engaged, and works a full day will help keep the disease at bay.

Also, supplements like omega-3 fish oil, neuro optimizers like phosphatidylcholine, choline, Serine, acetyl-carnitine, and lipoic acid may be of help as well.

Finally, keeping him involved in mentally stimulating and highly interactive cognitive activities will serve to keep his disease from progressing, possibly for a very long time