WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: allergies | alkaline | supplements | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Beat Allergies Without Meds

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 12 April 2024 04:13 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I have allergies and I take Allegra when they get bad, but I like to stay away from medications if possible. Is there any natural treatment or supplement that would work instead?

I’m not a fan of antihistamines or allergy medications. All they do is dry you up and change your immune system’s ability to fight infections.

You are better off increasing the amount of water you drink, and alkalinize your body with alkaline water and foods, which then decrease inflammation and keep allergies and chronic illnesses at bay.

Herbal supplements and teas to help control allergies also abound, so try them for short periods of time and watch for the results.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
I have allergies and I take Allegra when they get bad, but I like to stay away from medications if possible. Is there any natural treatment or supplement that would work instead?
allergies, alkaline, supplements, dr. schwartz
112
2024-13-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 04:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved