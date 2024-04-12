Beat Allergies Without Meds

I have allergies and I take Allegra when they get bad, but I like to stay away from medications if possible. Is there any natural treatment or supplement that would work instead?

I’m not a fan of antihistamines or allergy medications. All they do is dry you up and change your immune system’s ability to fight infections.

You are better off increasing the amount of water you drink, and alkalinize your body with alkaline water and foods, which then decrease inflammation and keep allergies and chronic illnesses at bay.

Herbal supplements and teas to help control allergies also abound, so try them for short periods of time and watch for the results.