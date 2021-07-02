You Can Turn Back the Clock

Remember when you were able to eat anything you wanted, exercise a ton, or maybe just skip it for weeks and months and still build muscles when you got back on track?

Remember when you could stay up till all hours of the night and then go to work in the morning as if nothing much happened?

Remember having fun, running around like a lunatic, never stopping, and still having energy to spare?

It wasn’t that long ago that things were dramatically different — and maybe not as much has changed as you might think. Don’t abandon hope.

Getting back on track and correcting the problems you have now isn’t all that difficult. It’s never too late to turn back the clock.

Once you recognize that symptoms like bloating, fatigue, weight gain, and depression are a huge red flag, you will be able to stop the downhill slide dead in its tracks.

The correct changes will leave you feeling youthful again and full of energy at any age. There are many pieces to the health puzzle, and they all interact and interrelate. Nothing happens in a vacuum, and everything we do affects everything else in our bodies.