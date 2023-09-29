Understanding Adrenal Fatigue

My sister said her doctor thinks she has adrenal fatigue. What is this?

Adrenal fatigue is a subclinical diagnosis (meaning no conventional medical diagnosis is appropriate) for a person who is overstressed, overtired, overworked, over-exercised, most likely doesn’t eat a well-balanced diet and may need to have her hormones balanced.

Many of us have adrenal fatigue at various times during our lives.

The diagnosis is usually made by non-MD because the treatment does not require medication. Supplements and dietary and lifestyle changes are most likely to suffice in its treatment.

Your sister also may be suffering with low thyroid and low sex hormones, which may need supplementation with prescription medication.