Eat Whole Grains to Reduce Diabetes Risk

"In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry," said quarterback Roger Staubach, who led the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning twice.

That formula for victory applies to a successful pursuit of better health as well.

People who team up to get regular physical activity over weeks, months, and years, improve their body chemistry and become heart-healthier; they have better glucose control, improve their brain power, maintain a healthier weight, reduce the risk of some cancers, and enhance their quality of life.

Those who, over the long haul, avoid junk foods and stick with a plant-based diet end up with an 18% to 25% reduced risk of early death, and a 32% lower risk of dying from heart disease, according to a JAMA study.

And now, research published in the Journal of Nutrition reveals that adding whole grains to your daily diet is another powerful way to become and stay healthy.

The researchers say that if you ditch refined grains and opt for whole wheat, barley, teff, spelt, quinoa, and brown rice, you'll reduce or prevent belly fat and prevent high LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, and blood pressure. You'll also increase healthy HDL cholesterol and cut your risk for conditions linked to metabolic syndrome (such as diabetes) and cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke).

