×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: whole grains | cholesterol | diabetes | dr. oz

Eat Whole Grains to Reduce Diabetes Risk

Dr. Oz By and Wednesday, 27 October 2021 12:01 PM Current | Bio | Archive

"In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry," said quarterback Roger Staubach, who led the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning twice.

That formula for victory applies to a successful pursuit of better health as well.

People who team up to get regular physical activity over weeks, months, and years, improve their body chemistry and become heart-healthier; they have better glucose control, improve their brain power, maintain a healthier weight, reduce the risk of some cancers, and enhance their quality of life.

Those who, over the long haul, avoid junk foods and stick with a plant-based diet end up with an 18% to 25% reduced risk of early death, and a 32% lower risk of dying from heart disease, according to a JAMA study.

And now, research published in the Journal of Nutrition reveals that adding whole grains to your daily diet is another powerful way to become and stay healthy.

The researchers say that if you ditch refined grains and opt for whole wheat, barley, teff, spelt, quinoa, and brown rice, you'll reduce or prevent belly fat and prevent high LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose, and blood pressure. You'll also increase healthy HDL cholesterol and cut your risk for conditions linked to metabolic syndrome (such as diabetes) and cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke).

If you're playing to have a winning season every year, check out the grain recipes in Dr. Mike's book "What to Eat When" and "The Super Grains You Should Be Eating" at DoctorOz.com.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Research published in the Journal of Nutrition reveals that adding whole grains to your daily diet is another powerful way to become and stay healthy.
whole grains, cholesterol, diabetes, dr. oz
253
2021-01-27
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved