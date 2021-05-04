Buddy Up for Weight Loss

Buddy movies don't always have a happy ending. Take Butch and Sundance, Bonnie and Clyde, even Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

But teaming up with a weight-loss buddy to share mealtimes can have great results. It been proven to help people shed excess pounds and raise their spirits.

When two people who want to lose weight shop, cook, and eat together, it makes the challenge of losing weight more fun and less daunting. Tip: Take turns with shopping and cooking, but always agree on the meal beforehand.

By sharing weight-loss goals with each other (write them down), then celebrating as you meet them — and admitting when you mess up — you're more likely to stay on track. Tip: Target a loss of 1 pound a week; more is counterproductive.

Put an end to "zombie" eating (a fork in one hand and a phone in the other). Eating zombie-style can make you bolt down food without being aware of how much — or even what — you're eating. Tip: One study found that chewing each bite 50 times significantly reduces the number of calories you eat in a meal.

Meal buddies do more than help each other lose weight. For teens, sharing meals boosts self-esteem and school success. For adults, it promotes happiness and satisfaction with life.

So make a pact with a friend or family member to share meals as you lose your pandemic pounds. You'll gain a good time and a younger, longer life.