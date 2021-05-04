Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: weight loss | buddy system | self-esteem | dr. oz

Buddy Up for Weight Loss

By and Tuesday, 04 May 2021 12:14 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Buddy movies don't always have a happy ending. Take Butch and Sundance, Bonnie and Clyde, even Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

But teaming up with a weight-loss buddy to share mealtimes can have great results. It been proven to help people shed excess pounds and raise their spirits.

When two people who want to lose weight shop, cook, and eat together, it makes the challenge of losing weight more fun and less daunting. Tip: Take turns with shopping and cooking, but always agree on the meal beforehand.

By sharing weight-loss goals with each other (write them down), then celebrating as you meet them — and admitting when you mess up — you're more likely to stay on track. Tip: Target a loss of 1 pound a week; more is counterproductive.

Put an end to "zombie" eating (a fork in one hand and a phone in the other). Eating zombie-style can make you bolt down food without being aware of how much — or even what — you're eating. Tip: One study found that chewing each bite 50 times significantly reduces the number of calories you eat in a meal.

Meal buddies do more than help each other lose weight. For teens, sharing meals boosts self-esteem and school success. For adults, it promotes happiness and satisfaction with life.

So make a pact with a friend or family member to share meals as you lose your pandemic pounds. You'll gain a good time and a younger, longer life.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Teaming up with a weight-loss buddy to share mealtimes can have great results. It been proven to help people shed excess pounds and raise their spirits.
weight loss, buddy system, self-esteem, dr. oz
244
2021-14-04
Tuesday, 04 May 2021 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved