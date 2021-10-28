×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Add Some Intensity to Your Walks

Friday, 29 October 2021 11:18 AM

In a 2019 NBA game against the Utah Jazz, LeBron James dribbled the ball past the half-court line and then just walked around a bit before remembering he should be dribbling. "That's the worst I've ever done," he admitted. But the refs didn't call traveling (they rarely do).

It seems the NBA has decided a bit of a walk is good for the game.

We've always said 10,000 steps daily is good for your game too. But a new study may be confusing you about walking's health benefits.

The study in the European Heart Journal says bouts of moderate to vigorous exercise that are more intense than the effort needed to walk 10,000 steps over the course of a day can triple your heart-lung fitness level. That's huge.

But despite what many headlines imply, that doesn't mean that walking (however you do it) isn't of great health benefit. The lead researcher even says, "Higher steps were associated with higher fitness levels in our study ... I would not want to dissuade people from following their step counts."

So walk on. And for intensified benefits, add intensity to your walk(s) with interval training that totals 10,000 steps in one, two, or three walking sessions a day. Aim for 5-10 minutes of moderate speed with 100-129 steps/minute; at least 2-3 minutes intense speed of 130-plus steps/minute, and 1-minute slower pace (if needed). Repeat over and over.

And remember, 10,000 steps daily is still the level to aim for to get maximum protection from chronic diseases and premature death.

© King Features Syndicate


Friday, 29 October 2021 11:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

