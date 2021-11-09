×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: visceral fat | insulin resistance | diabetes | dr. oz

Tips for Decreasing Waist Size

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:23 PM

The world's largest waist, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was 119 inches — the circumference of a 1,400-pound man named Walter Hudson.

For comparison, the average adult male American weighs almost 198 pounds, is just over 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has a 40.2-inch waist.

The average American woman's waist size is 38.7 inches. She's not quite 5 feet 4 inches tall, and  weights 170 pounds.

Against Walter Hudson’s girth, those numbers probably sound pretty reasonable. But it actually means that half the folks in the U.S. are above that average — in fact, 42.4% of men and women are obese. 

When you're overweight or obese, visceral fat is packed around your internal organs, fueling inflammation and causing insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and increased risks of heart attack and stroke, breast and colorectal cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and perhaps dementia.

To avoid those outcomes, here are some of the best ways to trim fat, reduce your waistline (men to below 40 inches; women below 38), and fight aging-related health problems:

• Resistance training two to three times weekly using your body weight, stretchy bands, or weight machines.

• Eating a fiber-rich, plant-based diet with no red or processed meats, added sugars, or highly processed foods.

• Seven to eight hours of sleep nightly;  too little or too much packs on visceral fat.

• Stress management to lower chronically elevated levels of the hormone cortisol that encourage added belly fat.

© King Features Syndicate


Visceral fat fuels inflammation and causes insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and increased risks of heart attack and stroke, and breast and colorectal cancer.
Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
