Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Vaping Doesn't Aid Smoking Cessation

Dr. Oz By and Thursday, 18 November 2021

During the Victorian Era (1837-1901), it was common to say that a woman was having vapors — a condescending way of attributing everything from menstrual cramps to depression to the "Hysterick Fits" that women were said to suffer.

We've come a long way from those days. But vapers — that is, people who vape — are still being mistreated, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers tracked more than 13,600 sometime smokers and found that going from cigarettes to e-cigs doesn't actually help a person stay off cigarettes. And if it does temporarily, relapse is very common.

What e-cigs do is keep you in the same zone of habits, such as when you smoke and why you smoke.

As for what does help, another study in JAMA Network found that using either varenicline/nicotine patch combination therapy or varenicline monotherapy resulted in around 24% of folks being able to quit all tobacco.

Doubling the "treatment time" that study participants used a varenicline/nicotine patch combination therapy from 12 to 24 weeks also proved to be no more effective than monotherapy.

As for the nicotine patch alone — it's effective about 19% of the time. When combined with nicotine gum, the effectiveness goes up to around 25%.

And don't get discouraged. Research shows that the average person tries five to 11 times before quitting tobacco successfully.

© King Features Syndicate


