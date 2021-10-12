×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: tooth decay | inflammation | heart disease | dr. oz

Protect Your Teeth and Your Health

Dr. Oz By and Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:55 AM Current | Bio | Archive

In the 1200s, Viking children were paid for their first lost tooth. Today the Tooth Fairy's under-the-pillow donation makes the transition from baby to permanent teeth less scary.

But if you're an adult and you're losing a tooth — or teeth — there's nothing rewarding about it.

Around 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth, and about 40 million are missing all their teeth. The most common causes of tooth loss are severe gum disease (periodontitis), tooth decay, and trauma.

Severe gum disease affects almost 50% of adults ages 30 and over, and hits 70% of those 65-plus. It can develop from lack of daily dental hygiene (flossing and brushing) or from having a chronic disease like diabetes. Bad gums also make it more likely you'll suffer body-wide inflammation that damages internal organs.

Tooth decay, like gum disease, comes from bacteria run amok in your mouth. It, too, is inflammatory.

Trauma — such as a car accident or sports-related accident, a fall, or an on-the-job mishap — can break or dislodge a tooth. If that happens, reposition the tooth in the socket immediately, if possible. If not, put it in a glass of milk or in your mouth next to your cheek. See a dentist within 30 minutes. Don't touch the root, rinse the tooth with soaps or chemicals, or wrap it in anything.

Eliminating gum disease reduces your risk of heart disease and cancer, so eat a non-inflammatory, plant-based diet, don't smoke, brush twice and floss once daily, and see your dentist/hygienist every six months for regular cleanings.  

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
The most common causes of tooth loss are severe gum disease (periodontitis), tooth decay, and trauma.
tooth decay, inflammation, heart disease, dr. oz
257
2021-55-12
Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved