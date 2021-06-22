×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: surgery | caffeine | headache | dr. oz

Beware of Caffeine Withdrawal Related to Surgery

By and Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:50 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he's never had a cup of coffee "or anything like that." That's just as well. In early March of this year, he had knee surgery and is rehabbing it in order to be ready for summer training camp.

It turns out an unrecognized issue that impacts surgery is caffeine withdrawal, which many patients go through leading up to, during, and after an operation.

A study in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology says that when caffeine-loving patients can't eat or drink anything for hours before a procedure, it can trigger withdrawal symptoms such as drowsiness, difficulty concentrating, and intense headaches.

And those reactions can complicate treatment and even extend hospital stays. Withdrawal also can increase the risk of delirium in intubated emergency room patients.

Around 90% of adults consume caffeine regularly, and get the remarkable health-boosting benefits that include helping prevent diabetes and lowering inflammation.

But caffeine withdrawal symptoms can pop up three hours after your last dose and persist for up to nine days.

The lead author of the study summed up the researchers' conclusions: "This is a no-brainer," he said. "We have everything we need to supplement patients as needed and prevent these symptoms. But first we have to start paying better attention."

Let your doctor know if you're a caffeine aficionado well before you head into the operating room for any planned procedure.

Ask if caffeine supplements or even a cup of joe as you wake up after surgery might be a smart move (with your physician’s approval) so you can avoid the complications of withdrawal.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
When caffeine-loving patients can't eat or drink anything for hours before a procedure, it can trigger withdrawal symptoms such as drowsiness, difficulty concentrating, and intense headaches.
surgery, caffeine, headache, dr. oz
264
2021-50-22
Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved