Are 'Supertasters' Not Getting Enough Nutrients?

What favorite food do you fantasize about? For Dr. Mike, it's salmon burgers.

But for true “supertasters,” with the gene that makes them highly sensitive to bitter and strong flavors, it's more about avoiding foods than longing for them.

Around 25% of people are supertasters. Although they're food-wary, they do get one major reward: Research has found that they are far less likely to contract COVID-19, and if they do get it, they're not headed for the hospital.

On the other hand, if you're a supertaster, unless you find a way to pleasingly prepare foods that seem nasty-tasting, your health disadvantages are going to outweigh that benefit. Many of the "bad-tasting" foods — such as broccoli, spinach, and cauliflower — are loaded with essential nutrients that help protect against chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

The solution for supertasters? Healthy fats, like olive oil, and salt counter bitter tastes. Making a nondairy-based soup with the veggies, blending them with whole grains, or sauteing them in extra-virgin olive oil will make them tasty.

Not all adults who avoid certain healthful foods because of their "unpleasant flavor" are legitimate supertasters. They've just spent a lifetime eating fat-filled snacks, red meats, and sugary foods and beverages.

If that's you, we suggest you adopt an "add a new flavor every week" campaign. Dr. Mike's "What to Eat When Cookbook" dishes up great suggestions.