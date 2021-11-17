Food Substitutions to Improve Your Diet

×
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Not all substitutions are wise. Recently, when Major League Soccer's D.C. United was trailing Atlanta United 2-0, head coach Ben Olsen brought in Russell Canouse as a sub for Moses Nyeman.

The problem was that Canuose wasn't on the game's player roster, making him an illegal substitution. He was banished to the locker room.

That substitution was about as smart as thinking, "I'm going to cut down my intake of sugary sodas by having energy drinks instead." Those drinks can contain 10 to 21 teaspoons of sugar.

Fortunately, some very good substitutions for added sugars, excess salt, and heart-stopping fats can be found in Dr. Mike's "What to Eat When Cookbook."

Sweet substitutions. Add pureed, chopped, whole, or reconstituted prunes, figs, blueberries, or raisins to sauces, soups, stews, and more. The Raisin Reduction recipe in the book is made with 2 cups of golden raisins and 2 cups of water — cooked, then blended. It can be added to everything from Cauliflower Marsala to Vegan Potica.

Savory substitutions. Herbs, acids (such as balsamic vinegar and citrus), and spices will delight your palate in place of salt. Hot or medium-hot chili peppers reduce the urge for salt.

Fat substitutions. Add moisture to recipes by using fruits and vegetables such as grapes, mushrooms, green beans, peppers, and tomatoes. And make vegetable cream to use as a topping on toast, in place of creme fraiche in soup, or as a thickener in stews. Artichoke, carrot, corn, and cauliflower cream recipes are included in the cookbook.

© King Features Syndicate


