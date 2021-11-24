×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Alternatives to Thanksgiving Sugar Traps

Dr. Oz By and Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:44 AM

During Thanksgiving week, Americans spend around $90 million on pies. And most folks eat around 30 grams of added sugar (far beyond what you should have in a day) in their Thanksgiving dinner before they even get to dessert.

But you don't have to give up your favorite Turkey Day ingredients to eat healthy. The trick is to prepare them so they deliver maximum flavor and nutrition with minimum damage.

Pumpkin and cranberries are two favorites that usually come with a lot of sugar mixed in. Here are some alternative ideas:

Pumpkin. Chock full of nutrients, a half cup delivers 245% of the reference daily Intake of vitamin A, as well as a good amount of fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and iron. If using a canned product, make sure it’s 100% pumpkin — not pie filling.

Consider baking hollowed-out mini-pumpkins filled with quinoa, nuts, raisins, or dried cranberries with fresh herbs and scallions.

For dessert? Blend pumpkin puree, yogurt (coconut is OK, if no sugar is added), vanilla extract, a dash of salt, and a drizzle of maple syrup (add the least amount needed). Top with chopped nuts. 

Cranberries. They’re a classic sugar dump. Still, you want to get all the fiber, magnesium, potassium, B-vitamins (1, 2, 3 and 6), and vitamins K, E, and C they contain.

Cook them whole in fresh-squeezed OJ; season with ginger; add chopped walnuts and blueberries; and spice them up with cayenne or jalapenos. If you must, drizzle with maple syrup.

© King Features Syndicate


Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:44 AM
