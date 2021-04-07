More Proof That Sugar Fuels Cancer

Beyonce made a cool $50 million partnering with Pepsi. Britney Spears also raked in a truckload of money as a famous frontperson for the company.

You wonder if they would have done it if they knew just how dangerous it is for people to drink sugar-sweetened sodas.

A new study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers, & Prevention shows that women who drink sugar-laced soda five or more times a week are 85% more likely to die from breast cancer than women who never or rarely drink sugary sodas.

They were also 65% more likely to die from all causes than non-indulgers.

Researchers from the University of Buffalo followed 927 women ages 25 to 79 who had been diagnosed with breast cancer for a median of nearly 19 years.

They suggest that sodas are so lethal because they contain a lot of sucrose and fructose, which pump up both glucose levels and secretion of insulin. Those two are known to be associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, the researchers point out.

Opting for tea, coffee, and water is the smart move. Some studies suggest drinking more than three cups of green tea a day is associated with a 27% reduction in your risk of breast cancer, and some say five cups of coffee can have breast cancer-fighting benefits as well — although not everyone agrees.

What we do know is that tea and coffee offer other benefits, ranging from boosting heart and brain health to strengthening your immune system and fighting inflammation. And there are no cancer risks.