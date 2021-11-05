×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Artificial Sweeteners Can Increase Appetite

Research says that you can tell a sincere smile from a fake one by checking the eyes. If the skin around them isn't crinkly, chances are you're looking at a false expression of affection.

That make-believe sugariness can leave you vulnerable to dangerous deception and longing for some genuine (natural) sweetness.

The same is true of sucralose — the fake sweetener that's added to everything from yogurt to soda to ice cream. A new study in JAMA Open Network found that for all women and both men and women who are obese, artificial sweeteners trick the brain into feeling hungry and increase appetite, which can lead to packing on extra pounds.

Using data from the Brain Response to Sugar study, the researchers discovered that sucralose actually affects neural responses that relate to hunger and reward-driven behavior.

And females with obesity are particularly vulnerable to greater neural responsivity from eating sucralose, especially in prefrontal reward-associated brain regions.

Let's say it one more time: Enjoy black coffee and tea, water (flavored with a squeeze of lemon, lime, or orange), plain club soda, and unsweetened, nondairy milks.

Read food labels and don't buy anything with added sucralose (or, we say, any artificial sweetener) or added sugars and syrups.

Get your sweet treats from whole fruits such as berries, melons, citrus, mangoes, papaya.

Enjoy 1 ounce of 70% cacao dark chocolate daily.

If you do those things, you will have a much easier time controlling your appetite, managing your weight, and shedding pounds if needed. And that's genuinely sweet news.

