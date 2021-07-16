×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Reducing the Possibility of Stroke Damage

The word "stroke" has many meanings: to pat or rub gently; the striking of a clock (the stroke of midnight); and of course, to have a blood clot that lodges in the brain.

Someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds — and stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability, reducing mobility in more than half of stroke survivors ages 65 and older.

But don't think they're just a problem for seniors. In 2009, 34% of people hospitalized for a stroke were younger than 65 — and 15% to 30% of them were disabled as a result.

What's fueling the damage done to the nearly 800,000 Americans who have a stroke every year?

Cleveland Clinic researchers have confirmed that what goes on in your gut biome directly affects how severe a stroke you might have, and how impaired you are after the event.

Building on 10 years of research, their new study, published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, provides proof that that the adverse effects of TMAO — a byproduct of digesting red meat, egg yolks, cheese, and other animal products — on the gut biome increase the severity of brain damage as well as motor and cognitive deficits from a stroke.

Of course, you don't want to have a stroke, but if you do have one you want to have your best shot at a robust recovery.

"Switching to plant-based protein sources helps lower TMAO," says Cleveland Clinic researcher Dr. Weifei Zhu.

If you do that, it’s a stroke of genius.

Cleveland Clinic researchers have confirmed that what goes on in your gut biome directly affects how severe a stroke you might have, and how impaired you are after the event.
