×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stress | cancer | inflammation | dr. oz

Reduce Chronic Stress, Reduce Cancer Risk

Dr. Oz By and Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:16 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Chronic stress makes for complex plot lines and great acting. Take Jack Lemmon in 1973's film "Save the Tiger," or Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006). Their characters’ stress-plagued lives and resulting meltdowns made cinematic history.

But off the screen, that kind of relentless tension makes trouble, not careers.

It's long been known that chronic stress can lead to everything from depression and heart disease to gastrointestinal problems and dementia. New research shows how it is linked with the development and progression of cancer.

A study published in the journal Cell Reports found that stress causes cellular and receptor changes that allow the stress hormone norepinephrine to suppress your immune system and give cancer a clear shot to take hold and grow.

Fortunately, you do have control over your stress response. For long-term immune strength and reduced risk of cancer, try these strategies:

Practice forgiveness. Johns Hopkins Medicine says that making a conscious decision to let go of negative feelings is a powerful stress-reducer. "As you release the anger, resentment, and hostility, you begin to feel empathy," says Dr. Karen Swartz, director of the Mood Disorders Adult Consultation Clinic. Then you gain health-promoting peace and happiness.

Do aerobic exercise. Physical activity immediately reduces levels of stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. Aim for 30-60 minutes most days.

Make smart food choices. Tamp down stress-fueling inflammation by eating whole, unprocessed, sugar-free, high-fiber foods.

Improve sleep habits. Maintain a consistent bedtime, ditch digital devices for an hour before you hit the hay, and make the room dark, cool, and quiet.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
A new study found that stress causes cellular and receptor changes that allow norepinephrine to suppress your immune system and give cancer a clear shot to take hold and grow.
stress, cancer, inflammation, dr. oz
265
2021-16-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved