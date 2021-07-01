Spices Help Lower Blood Pressure

A few years ago, a poll conducted by a hot sauce brand claimed to prove that people who like spicy food are spicier when it comes to romance.

We're not sure that holds up, but we are sure that when it comes to enjoying spices — and not just hot ones — the more the merrier, and healthier.

Two studies on the effect of America's favorite spices on triglycerides and blood pressure have found that when people who are overweight and have elevated cholesterol enjoy a daily dose of a mixture of dried basil, bay leaf, black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano, parsley, red pepper, rosemary, thyme, and turmeric, they register lower blood pressure and healthier lipid levels.

The first study, published in the journal Food and Function, found that individually, cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric were most effective for lowering triglycerides. And when combined, cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric delivered powerful results.

The second study, presented at the NUTRITION 2021 online meeting, found that eating about half a tablespoon of the dried spice mixture daily for four weeks lowered both systolic (top number) and diastolic (lower) blood pressure.

It seems that the spices relax blood vessels. The systolic number went down 2.2 mmHg and the diastolic went down 1.6 mmHg. That's enough to help protect your blood vessels from damage and reduce the risk of stroke.

So spice up your food and you'll spice up your health — and, who knows, maybe your love life too.