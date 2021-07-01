×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: spices | cholesterol | blood pressure | dr. oz

Spices Help Lower Blood Pressure

By and Thursday, 01 July 2021 03:04 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A few years ago, a poll conducted by a hot sauce brand claimed to prove that people who like spicy food are spicier when it comes to romance.

We're not sure that holds up, but we are sure that when it comes to enjoying spices — and not just hot ones — the more the merrier, and healthier.

Two studies on the effect of America's favorite spices on triglycerides and blood pressure have found that when people who are overweight and have elevated cholesterol enjoy a daily dose of a mixture of dried basil, bay leaf, black pepper, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, ginger, oregano, parsley, red pepper, rosemary, thyme, and turmeric, they register lower blood pressure and healthier lipid levels. 

The first study, published in the journal Food and Function, found that individually, cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric were most effective for lowering triglycerides. And when combined, cinnamon, cloves, and turmeric delivered powerful results.

The second study, presented at the NUTRITION 2021 online meeting, found that eating about half a tablespoon of the dried spice mixture daily for four weeks lowered both systolic (top number) and diastolic (lower) blood pressure.

It seems that the spices relax blood vessels. The systolic number went down 2.2 mmHg and the diastolic went down 1.6 mmHg. That's enough to help protect your blood vessels from damage and reduce the risk of stroke.

So spice up your food and you'll spice up your health — and, who knows, maybe your love life too.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
It seems that the spices relax blood vessels. In studies, the systolic number went down 2.2 mmHg and the diastolic went down 1.6 mmHg.
spices, cholesterol, blood pressure, dr. oz
243
2021-04-01
Thursday, 01 July 2021 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved