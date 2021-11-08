×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sodium | healthcare | processed food | dr. oz

Don't Let Excess Sodium Damage Your Health

Dr. Oz By and Monday, 08 November 2021 12:08 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The Buddha advised, "Let yourself be open, and life will be easier. A spoon of salt in a glass of water makes the water undrinkable. A spoon of salt in a lake is almost unnoticed."

World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016, gets to about the same conclusion her own way: "It's all in fun. I take everything with a grain of salt."

They're right about how much salt to consume — and because of new guidelines, it may be easier for you to get it right too.

The Food and Drug Administration just asked (not required) the food industry to reduce sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods by 12% over the next two and a half years.

A corresponding viewpoint article in JAMA Network suggests "reducing sodium intake will improve health outcomes for hundreds of thousands of individuals and could save billions in healthcare-related spending ..."

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says the chronic disease risk reduction Intake for sodium is 2,300 mg, or 1 teaspoon daily for anyone ages 14 and older.

The good news is that you can reduce your intake before the industry takes steps by dodging hidden salt.

For instance, plain, frozen shrimp delivers around 800 mg in 3 ounces. Fresh, plain, unfrozen shrimp has only about 110 mg. Canned soup and cottage cheese have about 700 mg per serving.

Other unexpected culprits: tortillas, canned vegetables, vegetable juice, grocery store bagels, even canned tuna.

Better choices (but do check labels) include frozen veggies, low-sodium whole-wheat bread, fresh tuna, and home-squeezed veggie juices.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
The Food and Drug Administration just asked (not required) the food industry to reduce sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods by 12% over the next two and a half years.
sodium, healthcare, processed food, dr. oz
275
2021-08-08
Monday, 08 November 2021 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved