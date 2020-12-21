Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Smoking, Vaping May Increase COVID Risk

The next actor set to play Batman, Robert Pattinson, has been caught smoking and vaping. He also contracted COVID-19 in September.

A coincidence? Maybe not. It turns out that both smoking and vaping substantially increase your risk of contracting the virus, probably by altering immune response to infections.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, electronic cigarette users (like tobacco cigarette users) have a depressed immune response to influenza infection, suggesting increased susceptibility to COVID-19.

This insight comes on the heels of a Stanford University School of Medicine study that found teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than non-vapers.

And if they vape and smoke cigarettes, they're seven times more susceptible.

If you've been vaping to stay off cigarettes, or if you smoke cigarettes — or both — it's important to stop. You'll protect your lungs from damage that makes them a target for respiratory infections, and you'll spare your immune system changes that weaken your ability to fight off flu and COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are FDA-approved smoking-cessation products. Check out ones you see online at www.accessdata.fda.gov.

Or download the quitStart app from smokefree.gov on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Then you can carry support in the palm of your hand.

You can also manage withdrawal symptoms with smoking-cessation products like nicotine patches or gum, exercise, deep breathing, meditation, and distractions such as digital games.

© King Features Syndicate


