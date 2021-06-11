×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

How Smoking Endangers Nonsmokers

Friday, 11 June 2021 12:05 PM

Lady Gaga, Kate Winslet, and even Gwyneth Paltrow have all admitted to smoking cigarettes. Gwyneth goes for one a week on Saturday night; Winslet says she doesn’t do it around her kids (not good enough, as we’ll see); and Gaga opts for smoking with a glass of whisky while she works, because, she says, "it just frees my mind a little bit."

What they don't realize is that not only are they putting themselves at risk for everything from super-wrinkles to lung cancer, heart disease, decreased orgasm quality, and dementia, they are also putting those around them in peril too.

One study of 10,000 nonsmokers, average age 48, found that over six years, if they were exposed to enough second- and third-hand smoke so that their urine revealed smoking contaminants (living with or being around smokers can do it), their risk of premature heart failure increased by 30%.

Another recent study found that when a fetus or infant is exposed to secondhand smoke as a 6-year-old, he or she will have decreased lung function. Kids who were exposed both in utero and as young children had a 15% reduction in lung function at age 6.

Clearly, it's just not a good idea to smoke, even a little.

But if you still need help believing you should quit, one more study has found that for women, smoking is closely aligned with cognitive dysfunction, impaired verbal learning, and inability to memorize.

© King Features Syndicate


