Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

What to Eat for Better Sleep

In the movie "Heartburn," Meryl Streep (Rachel) and Jack Nicholson (Mark) eat spaghetti carbonara in bed — and they're headed for a breakup.

In "Bridget Jones's Diary," Renee Zellweger (Bridget) snuggles under the covers for a rendezvous with excessive amounts of comfort food.

Neither of those is a formula for a good night's sleep. But there are foods that can improve your sleep. Just don't eat them in bed, or too close to bedtime:

Soy. A 2015 study in published in Nutritional Journal found that eating two servings a day of soy, which is rich in isoflavones, increased sleep times and quality, and was especially helpful for postmenopausal women.

Fiber-rich foods. A study from the Obesity Research Center and Institute of Human Nutrition at Columbia University revealed that the more fiber you eat, the better quality your sleep — in part because it increases the amount of slow-wave sleep you get. (Slow-wave is the deepest phase of non-rapid eye movement sleep.) The reason may be that fiber stops blood sugar swings. A study in the journal PlosOne found that people with higher glucose levels had poorer sleep. And another study found that 62% of people with prediabetes have poor sleep.

Fish. Salmon, especially (but also canned tuna and halibut), boosts levels of vitamin B6, which is essential for producing the sleep hormone melatonin.

Other sleep-friendly foods include tart cherry juice (it raises the availability of sleep-inducing tryptophan and quells inflammation), B6-rich bananas, and green leafy vegetables such as kale, which contain calcium and magnesium (a deficiency of either makes it harder to sleep).

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

