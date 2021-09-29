×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Everyday Activities Can Count as Exercise

Jamal Crawford is pro basketball's all-time high leader in four-point plays, totaling 60 in a career with nine teams. The four-point play happens when a player makes a three-point field goal while being fouled by a defensive player — and then makes the resulting free throw.

You have to love the unusual ways athletes find to get a little extra out of themselves and into a game.

But for everyday folks who want to get a little more exercise into their days, a much easier and more effective approach is to make the most of household chores and activities.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute says you can get a moderate-intensity workout and reduce your sedentary time by washing and waxing a car for 45 to 60 minutes; washing windows or floors for 45 to 60 minutes; gardening for 30 to 45 minutes; pushing a stroller 1.5 miles in 30 minutes; raking leaves for 30 minutes; or shoveling snow for 15 minutes.

Reducing sedentary time is as essential for good health as getting exercise. According to the American Heart Association, even if you fit in 60 minutes of exercise a day, sitting for six to eight hours daily (that's the U.S. average) is dangerous for your heart.

There are other cool ways to stop sitting so much:

• Walk and talk when you're on your phone.

• Set a stand-up alarm for every hour to stretch and walk.

• See if colleagues will go for walking meetings.

Your goal: Reduce daily sitting time by around two hours.   

© King Features Syndicate


