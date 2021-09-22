×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: salmonella | bacteria | diarrhea | dr. oz

How to Avoid Salmonella Contamination

Dr. Oz By and Wednesday, 22 September 2021 11:47 AM Current | Bio | Archive

It seems like every week now, the Food and Drug Administration issues a new alert about salmonella contamination in the food supply. Recent outbreaks of salmonella illness have been linked to contaminated fruit and vegetables, eggs, raw chicken, cooked shrimp, and ground turkey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes 1.2 million foodborne illnesses and 450 deaths annually in the U.S. 

But where does it come from?

Salmonella bacteria live in the intestines of people and animals, and spread to agricultural products through contaminated water, or they're dispersed directly in food production/packaging facilities.

Kids younger than 5, adults over age 65, and anyone with a weakened immune system are most vulnerable to severe consequences from the diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that the bacteria can trigger.

Although cooking kills salmonella, just bringing contaminated products into your kitchen risks spreading the infectious bacteria to other foods and surfaces and on to pets and people. Your best protection comes from:

• Storing raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from other foods.

• Never rinsing raw poultry before cooking.

• Using separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce.

• Never placing cooked food on an unwashed plate that's had raw meat on it.

• Never eating unpasteurized raw eggs or unbaked cookie dough.

• Washing your hands frequently, especially after changing a diaper, cleaning up pet feces, or handling raw animal products.

• Cooking meats/poultry to recommended temperatures. Check out www.FoodSafety.gov; search for "safe minimum cooking temperatures."  

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Although cooking kills salmonella, just bringing contaminated products into your kitchen risks spreading the infectious bacteria to other foods and surfaces and on to pets and people.
salmonella, bacteria, diarrhea, dr. oz
249
2021-47-22
Wednesday, 22 September 2021 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved