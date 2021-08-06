×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Restricted Eating Time Benefits Diabetics

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:17 PM

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been up front about her former challenges with night eating. "I ended up having this obsession with food where I was binge eating at night and I was gaining all this weight," she admits.

In the ring and in her life, she's discovered that timing matters. And when you eat is as important as what you eat.

There are wide-ranging, disease-fighting benefits from limiting your food intake to the hours when the sun is shining, and eating the majority of your calories before 3 p.m. That's because the sun positively influences how a variety of hormones work.

Dr. Mike's book "What to Eat When" is the go-to source for information on this, but we're always happy to share a new discovery on the benefits of timed eating.

A lab study from the University of Kentucky indicates that if you have Type 2 diabetes, restricting mealtimes to an eight-hour to 12-hour window — say 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — may prevent blood pressure from staying high overnight.

In healthy people, blood pressure goes down while they sleep. But there's often no dip for people with diabetes, and this is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease as well as stroke and heart attack. 

So if you have diabetes, follow your body's circadian rhythm for food — it influences your blood pressure's circadian rhythm.

That's because when you eat affects a cascade of hormones and other bioactive chemicals that affect your metabolism as well as blood vessel dilation or constriction, respiration, and heartbeat.

© King Features Syndicate


Friday, 06 August 2021 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
