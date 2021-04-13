Dementia Risk Increased by Processed Meat

There are many types of bacon. Sir Francis Bacon helped develop the scientific method of inquiry and experimentation. Kevin Bacon won hearts with his film work in "Mystic River" and "Footloose." Max Bacon was lead singer for the '80s British heavy metal band Moby Dick.

However, the type of bacon made from fatty pork is not one that you want to serve up in a list of the great bacons.

Researchers looked at data from half a million people ages 40 to 69 and found that eating just under 1 ounce of processed meat a day (equivalent to one slice of bacon) is associated with an alarming 44% increase in your risk for dementia over an eight-year stretch.

Processed meats include deli meats, bacon, and hot dogs that are preserved by smoking or salting, curing, or adding chemical preservatives.

If you're a typical American, you eat about 6.4 ounces a week of lunch meat, sausage, hot dogs, ham, and of course, bacon — even though these meats have been classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

It's even estimated that more than 14,000 new cancer cases in 2015 resulted from excessive consumption of processed meat by Americans 20 and older.

If you're still bringing home the bacon, it's time to make the switch to lean proteins such as salmon and skinless poultry, or whole grains and fruits and veggies for breakfast and lunch.

You’ll dodge cancer and heart woes, and your brain will thank you for such smart thinking.