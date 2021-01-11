Ultra-Processed Foods Increase Death Risk

In the 2008 movie "Pineapple Express," Seth Rogen plays a process server who goes on the run when — during an attempt to notify a drug kingpin of a court appearance — he accidentally witnesses a murder.

In that movie, nothing much good comes from serving up a process notice. Just like nothing much good comes from serving up ultra-processed foods.

We've often warned that ultra-processed foods filled with man-made chemicals, unhealthy fats, and added sugars, and stripped of healthful nutrients are a ticket to a roster of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

Unfortunately, that doesn't keep a lot of people from gobbling down mass-produced cookies, lunchmeats, or sodas. In fact, more than half of Americans’ calories come from ultra-processed foods.

And there's even more evidence that you need to walk away from packaged, processed foods and opt for fresh, whole, natural foods as often as possible.

Italian researchers published a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that followed more than 22,000 people 35 and older for around eight years. They found that those who ate a high amount of ultra-processed foods had a 25% greater risk of death from any cause and a 58% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases.

So for the New Year — and a new you — start the process of serving yourself seven to nine servings a day of fruits and veggies; lean proteins from fish and poultry; water, tea, and coffee for beverages; and only 100% whole grains.