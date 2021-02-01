Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Probiotics Help Prevent or Control Diabetes

Bugs are tromped, stomped, and sprayed into oblivion in this country, but around the globe they're often prized as a tasty food.

It's estimated that 9.5 billion caterpillars are harvested each year in southern Africa, leading to $85 million in sales. And in Mexico, maguey worms can end up in a tortilla or at the bottom of a bottle of mezcal.

But we're advocating for another pair of "bugs": Lactobacillus johnsonii and Lactobacillus gasseri, which researchers from Oregon State University say are able to help prevent and treat Type 2 diabetes.

These are just two of the scores of Lactobacilli species that work to keep your gut, body, and brain healthy. Johnsonii and gasseri seem to have a special relationship with your liver cells' power centers (called mitochondria).

That special interaction allows them to optimize the metabolism of glucose and fats in your body.

As a result, ingesting them is associated with a lower body weight and a better management of glucose levels after you eat something — two important factors in preventing or controlling diabetes.

These Lactobacilli are found in various probiotic supplements (read the labels), and you can increase your chance of ingesting them by eating a wide range of probiotic foods. One example is the fermented drink kefir which can contain up to 61 strains of bacteria and yeasts.

You can also support their good works by feeding your gut bacteria prebiotics from foods such as Jerusalem artichokes, chicory root, garlic, onions, and oats.

© King Features Syndicate


