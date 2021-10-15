×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Pomegranates Are Nutrition-Packed Gems

Dr. Oz By and Friday, 15 October 2021 11:49 AM

When the French writer Anais Nin said, "The possession of knowledge does not kill the sense of wonder and mystery ... there is always more mystery," she could have been talking about pomegranates.

No matter how many times you tackle that red orb, it's always a bit of a challenge to figure out how to extract the seeds.

There are scores of videos showing how to get the juicy seeds out of their tight packaging. One suggests you cut off the stem end until you clearly see the seeds. Then score the outside rind with a sharp knife right where you see each inner section of the fruit. Peel each section back, break it off, and — voila — the seeds are revealed.

Then you're ready to enjoy these nutrition-packed gems that deliver three times the inflammation-fighting antioxidants of green tea or red wine. Half a cup has 5 grams of fiber and around 18% of your daily value for vitamin K, 10% for vitamin C, 8% for folate, and 5% for potassium.

As part of a healthy diet, the polyphenols in pomegranates help maintain healthy LDL cholesterol and blood pressure levels, and reduce the risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes. They also help preserve skin's collagen, which is key to reducing wrinkling.

But if you take a statin, blood thinner, antihypertensive, or other medications regularly, check with your doctor before drinking or eating pomegranate, because it can seriously alter how they work.

© King Features Syndicate


