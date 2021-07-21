×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: physical education | math | kids health | dr. oz

PE Can Promote Academic Success

By and Wednesday, 21 July 2021 11:42 AM Current | Bio | Archive

Extraordinary athletes know the extraordinary power of physical activity to reshape your mind, and the mind's power to transform your body.

"If you ever lack the motivation to train, then think what happens to your mind and body when you don't," says ShifuYan Lei, who teaches Shaolin Qigong, a system of coordinated body posture, movement, breathing, and meditation that promotes health and spirituality.

Golfer Sam Snead put it another way: "Practice puts brains in your muscles."

And tennis great Martina Hingis said, "I didn't have the same fitness or ability as other girls, so I had to beat them with my mind."  

It turns out that the complex relationship between body and mind is as real for kids as for pros. An analysis of 19 studies involving 8,676 children and teens shows that when school physical education (PE) programs are upgraded, kids' brainpower and math skills increase.

Interestingly, it doesn't make a difference if the number or length of PE sessions increases. What makes a difference is if the PE classes added cognitively challenging activities like dance or martial arts, the lessons were led by a PE specialist, or the PE sessions involved high-intensity activities, sports, and team games.

The researchers, writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, suspect the benefits come from neurobiological, psychological, and behavioral changes that happen when kids engage mind and body while physically active.

As the world opens up, have a talk with school administrators about the academic advantages kids gain from robust PE classes.

You can also explore ways to help your child get such benefits through participation in after-school activities, teams, and classes.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
An analysis of 19 studies involving 8,676 children and teens shows that when school physical education (PE) programs are upgraded, kids' brainpower and math skills increase.
physical education, math, kids health, dr. oz
271
2021-42-21
Wednesday, 21 July 2021 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved