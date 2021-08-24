×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: pasta | whole wheat | lentils | dr. oz

Making Smart Pasta Picks

By and Tuesday, 24 August 2021 12:14 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Carbonara, alfredo, parmigiana — the sauces that Americans slather over pasta are most often saturated-fat-laden, cheesy, creamy concoctions.

And although we don't come close (no one does) to the 51 pounds of pasta each Italian downs annually, we consume about 20 pounds apiece. Even if every bite were topped with healthful marinara sauce, we'd still be taking in more refined white-flour pasta than is good for blood sugar control or weight management.

So what's the smart pasta pick? There's a whole pantry to choose from:

• Whole-wheat pasta retains most of its bran, which is loaded with thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus. This pasta also delivers more than twice the fiber and iron of enriched refined pasta. Two ounces, uncooked (that's one serving) contains 8 grams of protein and 5.5 grams of fiber. It's great with hearty, steamed veggies tossed in garlic and olive oil.

• Pasta made from lentils or black soybeans generally delivers a lot more protein than white or whole-wheat pasta. Two uncooked ounces of black soybean pasta has 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. Top with roasted veggies, grated ginger, and a touch of toasted sesame oil.

• Chickpea and other bean pastas are packed with fiber and delicate enough for refined sauces — think Vietnamese and Thai. Chickpea pasta (2 ounces uncooked) contains 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.

But pasta made from corn or rice isn't a step up from refined white flour. Look on the labels for 100% whole grains, lentils. or beans as the first or only ingredient.


 

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Whole-wheat pasta retains most of its bran, which is loaded with thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus.
pasta, whole wheat, lentils, dr. oz
264
2021-14-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved