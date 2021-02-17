Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: pain | opioids | addiction | dr. oz

Pain Regimen Reduces Opioid Use

By and Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:55 AM Current | Bio | Archive

In 1834, Richard Henry Dana Jr. took a two-year sea voyage from Boston to California and chronicled it in his book "Two Years Before the Mast," revealing the hardships and pain of that daring adventure.

Today, researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston are revealing the incredible benefits of their MAST (multimodal analgesic strategies for trauma) regimen, designed to manage acute pain (such as after surgery) while reducing the use of opioids.

Their study, published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, found that using oral acetaminophen along with naproxen, gabapentin (the only drug that required a prescription), and lidocaine patches was an effective pain management approach.

If there was breakthrough pain, then oxycodone (an opioid) was used.

This regimen significantly reduced the amount of opioids given to patients while in the hospital, and reduced by 5% the number of opioid prescriptions provided when they headed home. (At the Cleveland Clinic, an unpublished study found alternative pain relief approaches can reduce opioid prescriptions by as much as 35%.)

While opioids are often needed, and are effective, it's smart to limit their use whenever possible.

Fortunately, MAST reduces opioid-associated risks, including gastrointestinal complications and dependency, while relieving severe, acute pain.

If you are going in for surgery or end up in the emergency room because of an accident, ask about this new approach to pain management. That way, you can be the MASTer of your treatment.

And if you do take opioids for a short time, consult a pain management specialist to oversee prescriptions and doses.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Oz
This regimen significantly reduced the amount of opioids given to patients while in the hospital, and reduced by 5% the number of opioid prescriptions provided when they headed home
pain, opioids, addiction, dr. oz
261
2021-55-17
Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved