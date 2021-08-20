×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: omega-3 | salmon | longevity | dr. oz

Get More Omega-3 for a Longer Life

By and Friday, 20 August 2021 12:46 PM Current | Bio | Archive

An adult male bear on Kodiak Island in Alaska eats more than 6,000 pounds of salmon a year; females gobble up about half that much.

Fortunately, to get the remarkable benefits of foods rich in omega-3, you only need to eat a 3- to 6-ounce serving of salmon regularly. Dr. Mike loves salmon burgers, even for breakfast. For lunch or dinner, he adds olives and broccoli or grilled vegetables.

A new study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at data from blood tests of more than 2,200 people over age 65 for an average of 11 years. The researchers from The Fatty Acid Research Institute in the United States and colleagues from universities in the U.S. and Canada found that people with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood saw an increase in life expectancy of almost five years.

That's a huge increase in longevity from simply enjoying incredibly tasty foods.

In every 3.5-ounce serving, wild salmon has 2,260 mg of omega-3, herring has 2,366 mg, sardines 1,480 mg, and anchovies 2,113 mg.

Flaxseed delivers 7,260 mg per tablespoon, and chia seeds and walnuts dish up 5,060 mg and 2,570 mg per ounce, respectively.

The benefit of adding these foods (in human-size portions) is clear. According to the study author: "It reinforces the idea that small changes in diet in the right direction can have a much more powerful effect than we think, and it is never too late or too early to make these changes."

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Researchers found that people with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood saw an increase in life expectancy of almost five years.
omega-3, salmon, longevity, dr. oz
250
2021-46-20
Friday, 20 August 2021 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved