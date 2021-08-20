Get More Omega-3 for a Longer Life

An adult male bear on Kodiak Island in Alaska eats more than 6,000 pounds of salmon a year; females gobble up about half that much.

Fortunately, to get the remarkable benefits of foods rich in omega-3, you only need to eat a 3- to 6-ounce serving of salmon regularly. Dr. Mike loves salmon burgers, even for breakfast. For lunch or dinner, he adds olives and broccoli or grilled vegetables.

A new study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at data from blood tests of more than 2,200 people over age 65 for an average of 11 years. The researchers from The Fatty Acid Research Institute in the United States and colleagues from universities in the U.S. and Canada found that people with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood saw an increase in life expectancy of almost five years.

That's a huge increase in longevity from simply enjoying incredibly tasty foods.

In every 3.5-ounce serving, wild salmon has 2,260 mg of omega-3, herring has 2,366 mg, sardines 1,480 mg, and anchovies 2,113 mg.

Flaxseed delivers 7,260 mg per tablespoon, and chia seeds and walnuts dish up 5,060 mg and 2,570 mg per ounce, respectively.

The benefit of adding these foods (in human-size portions) is clear. According to the study author: "It reinforces the idea that small changes in diet in the right direction can have a much more powerful effect than we think, and it is never too late or too early to make these changes."