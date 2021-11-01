×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

How to Mind Your Portions

Bodybuilder Greg Mark Kovacs was six feet, four inches tall and weighed between 330 and 420 pounds. He easily bench-pressed 700 pounds, but he died at age 45 from heart failure.

It's risky business to have such extreme proportions.

It's just as risky to opt for extreme portions — especially of unhealthy foods. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, "The New Abnormal," says the average serving of a hamburger and French fries at a restaurant today is three times beefier than in the 1950s. And sodas have gone from an average of 7 ounces to 42.

On top of that, since the mid-1980s calorie counts and portion sizes of the most popular fast-food entrees have bulked up by 12% and 25% respectively, and dessert portions have increased in size by almost 40%.

No wonder the U.S. obesity rate has gone from around 15% in 1980 to 42% today. We need to get our portions of animal protein and carbs back in proportion. Here’s what you need to know:

• One serving of animal protein (we're talking skinless poultry or fish) equals 3 to 4 ounces (21 to 28 grams protein) per meal. Depending on age and activity level, you need three to six servings daily.

• One serving of 100% whole grains (not processed) equals 1/2 cup cooked brown rice, 100% whole grain pasta, oatmeal, or other cooked grain; one slice of 100% whole grain bread; or 1 ounce of 100% whole grain cereal. You should aim for 3 to 6 servings daily.

• Check out www.nal.usda.gov/fnic/dri-calculator/ to find more precise nutritional needs/portion sizes; then, if appropriate, discuss weight management with your doctor.

© King Features Syndicate








