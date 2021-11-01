How to Mind Your Portions

Bodybuilder Greg Mark Kovacs was six feet, four inches tall and weighed between 330 and 420 pounds. He easily bench-pressed 700 pounds, but he died at age 45 from heart failure.

It's risky business to have such extreme proportions.

It's just as risky to opt for extreme portions — especially of unhealthy foods. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, "The New Abnormal," says the average serving of a hamburger and French fries at a restaurant today is three times beefier than in the 1950s. And sodas have gone from an average of 7 ounces to 42.

On top of that, since the mid-1980s calorie counts and portion sizes of the most popular fast-food entrees have bulked up by 12% and 25% respectively, and dessert portions have increased in size by almost 40%.

No wonder the U.S. obesity rate has gone from around 15% in 1980 to 42% today. We need to get our portions of animal protein and carbs back in proportion. Here’s what you need to know:

• One serving of animal protein (we're talking skinless poultry or fish) equals 3 to 4 ounces (21 to 28 grams protein) per meal. Depending on age and activity level, you need three to six servings daily.

• One serving of 100% whole grains (not processed) equals 1/2 cup cooked brown rice, 100% whole grain pasta, oatmeal, or other cooked grain; one slice of 100% whole grain bread; or 1 ounce of 100% whole grain cereal. You should aim for 3 to 6 servings daily.

• Check out www.nal.usda.gov/fnic/dri-calculator/ to find more precise nutritional needs/portion sizes; then, if appropriate, discuss weight management with your doctor.