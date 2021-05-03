Quality of Calories as Important as Quantity

QI-QO (quality in, quality out) is a management principle that could be applied to nutrition. Unfortunately, a new survey finds that when it comes to food quality, most people are willing to gobble up nutritionally disastrous dishes and snacks.

Researchers from Tufts University looked at nutritional data on tens of thousands of Americans ages 5 and older. They found that 65% of adults' and 80% of kids' restaurant meals deliver low-quality nutrition.

Around 44% of the items adults eat from food trucks and at entertainment venues — and 42% of kids' food from those outlets — serve up a nutritional goose egg. At work, more than half of the food people eat is unhealthy.

What’s the result of all that GI-GO (garbage in, garbage out)?

At least 42.4% of U.S. adults and almost 20% of kids are obese, putting themselves at risk for premature heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, and some cancers.

Here are some simple tips on how you and your kids can eat more healthfully when you're out and about:

• To upgrade meals and snacks from restaurants, food trucks, and at work, opt for food that's grilled, steamed, or broiled, not fried; and make it plain, not breaded.

• Choose foods that are a of color and shape found in nature rather than a glowing orange processed snack.

• Enjoy salads with extra virgin olive oil dressing.

• Pack workday lunches with a salmon burger or tuna sandwich (olive oil instead of mayo), rice, and beans with avocado on a whole wheat tortilla along with a fruit and veggie smoothie.