Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

No Such Thing as 'Healthy Obesity'

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:29 PM

The blue whale is the largest ocean dweller, weighing around 180 tons. The ostrich is the largest bird in the world; it can hit 345 pounds and still run 42 mph.

But those heavyweight creatures are at healthy weights. For people, on the other hand, becoming a heavyweight is downright unhealthy — even if you qualify as having what some folks (not us) have called "metabolically healthy obesity" (MHO).

MHO is defined as having a body mass index of 30 while meeting at least four of six metrics for “normal” metabolic health: blood pressure, C-reactive protein, triglycerides, LDL and HDL cholesterol, and HbA1c, a measure of average blood glucose.

A study published in the journal Diabetologia reveals that having a "normal" metabolic profile doesn't exempt an obese person from increased risks for diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and respiratory diseases.

Looking at 10 years’ worth of data on 381,363 individuals, researchers found that compared to metabolically healthy people without obesity, folks with MHO were 4.3 times more likely to have diabetes, 18% more likely to suffer heart attack or stroke, have a 76% higher risk of heart failure, were 28% more likely to develop respiratory disease, and 19% more likely to contend with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

Clearly, if you have MHO you're at risk for health problems.

Our advice: If you're overweight or obese, get weight-loss support through cognitive behavioral therapy, Overeaters Anonymous, or System Oz (at DocotorOZ.com). Then start a walking program heading toward 10,000 steps a day.

Just say no to MHO. 

© King Features Syndicate


Dr-Oz
