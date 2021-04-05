Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: milk | saturated fat | protein | dr. oz

The Nutritional Value of Alternative Milks

By and Monday, 05 April 2021 12:18 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Tom Robbins, author of "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues," once said, "You should never hesitate to trade your cow for a handful of magic beans."

That sounds like a 1960s point of view. The 2020s version is that you shouldn't hesitate to trade cow's milk in for a glass of almond, oat, or soy milk.

But is that a smart trade?

Whole milk has 7.37 grams of fat, with 4.23 grams of saturated fat.

Almond milk contains no saturated fat and 2 grams of mono- and polyunsaturated fats in an 8-ounce glass.

Unsweetened almond milk also has just 30 calories, in contrast to whole milk's 136 calories, and serves up 1 gram of protein (whole milk has 8 grams), 1 gram of carbohydrates, 450 mg of calcium, 160 mg of potassium, 150 micrograms of vitamin A, and 200 IU of vitamin D.

Oat milk delivers 120 calories, 5 grams of fat (0.5 grams is saturated fat), 3 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbohydrates per 8-ounce serving, and 2 to 3 grams of fiber, though nutrition label information varies from brand to brand.

Soy milk's popularity has plummeted because of news that its estrogen-like molecules can raise the risk of breast cancer. The Cleveland Clinic says there's no evidence that is the case.

A serving of soy milk contains 131 calories, 4.3 grams fat with 0.5 grams sat fat, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of protein, and whatever added vitamins the manufacturer wants to put in. The USDA's evaluation says soy milk contains no vitamin A or D.

Always opt for unsweetened alternative milks, whichever you choose. You can also experiment with newer options, like pea, pecan, walnut, and cashew milk. 

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
You shouldn't hesitate to trade cow's milk in for a glass of almond, oat, or soy milk. You can also experiment with newer options, like pea, pecan, walnut, and cashew milk.
milk, saturated fat, protein, dr. oz
282
2021-18-05
Monday, 05 April 2021 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved