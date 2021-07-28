×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: metabolites | blood pressure | nitric acid | activity

Even Brief Activity Improves Blood Pressure

By and Wednesday, 28 July 2021 12:06 PM

Antoninus, a teenage Roman emperor, is said to have invented the whoopee cushion to tease his dinner guests. The modern version of the flatulent pillow appeared in the 1930s — and millions have since been sold to folks wanting to make guests pop out of their seats.

In fact, breaking up sit-down sessions is a great idea — and the benefits are no joke. First among them is the power of standing up to bring your blood pressure down.

If you don't get a good dose of physical activity most days, chances are you're dealing with high blood pressure. That's because sitting or reclining for many hours a day stifles your metabolism.

That, in turn, lowers levels of certain metabolites that dilate blood vessels in response to activity. Those lower levels cause blood vessels to constrict, making your pressure rise. 

Luckily, even brief bouts of activity throughout the day can improve blood pressure. One study found that when people with diabetes interrupted sitting with 30 minutes of light-intensity walking or with three minutes of simple resistance exercises every half hour, blood pressure went down by 14 to 16 mmHg (systolic) and 8 to 10 mmHg (diastolic).

That'll change your future.

In addition, using a high-resistance inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST) device for five minutes daily for six weeks strengthens breathing muscles, stimulates production of blood vessel-relaxing nitric acid, and can drop your systolic number by around 9 mmHg.

It also improves the ability for arteries to expand upon stimulation by 45%.

Ask your doctor if the device is right for you.

© King Features Syndicate


Dr-Oz
