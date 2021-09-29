Longevity: The Next Revolution

×
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

In 1900, only 12% of white men and women born would live past age 65. For people of color, it was even worse: Only 11% of African American women and 10% of African American men would make it to what we now call retirement age. And only 4% of any group reached age 85.

According to Dr. Mike's new book, "The Great Age Reboot," by 2050 life expectancy at birth in the U.S. may extend to 120 and beyond, and people will routinely live to 95.

Yes, longevity will be the next — and greatest — disruptor, and it has the potential to make you healthier and wealthier.

The good news is that it's not going to be that hard to take advantage of the coming revolution in the science of antiaging. You can apply the amazing insights about the best foods to eat; how to use personalized exercise that's in tune with your body clock, muscle fibers, and cellular mitochondria; how to build resilience, so you can bounce back no matter what life hands you; and how to build a great familial, social, medical, and work/financial team to help you thrive. 

Start now climbing the great age reboot's stairway to a longer, healthier, happier life. And stay tuned for more information from the book — available January 4.

In the meantime, make a promise to yourself that you'll accept the challenge to make your added years quality years. 

© King Features Syndicate


Longevity will be the next — and greatest — disruptor, and it has the potential to make you healthier and wealthier.
