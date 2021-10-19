×
Newsmax Health
Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: kids health | vegetables | enzymes

Getting Kids to Eat Vegetables

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 11:43 AM

Alton Brown, the Food Network's chief food grump and chef extraordinaire, says the reason kids don't eat their peas — or other vegetables — is because parents cook them into "gray, lifeless orbs."

That seems unfair to the millions of good home cooks who know how to steam, season, and sneak well-prepared veggies onto their child's dinner plate.

Nonetheless, millions of times a day somewhere in the U.S., a kid refuses to eat the vegetables that parents dish up.

But according to a study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, it isn't the cooking — or the kid — that's to blame. Sometimes it's the particular makeup of the microbiome in a child's mouth that makes Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage so repugnant.

When enzymes from these vegetables and certain bacteria in saliva get together, they can produce unpleasant, sulfurous odors. Some families carry those oral bacteria, and others don't.

Most often, however, picky eating has to do with how parents react to the pickiness, say Australian researchers. Looking at 80 studies, they concluded that it's best overcome in kids ages 10 and younger by a relaxed parenting style, eating together as a family, and involving kids in food shopping and cooking.

The least effective ways to get kids to eat their veggies: pressuring a child to eat, offering rewards for eating, eating in front of the TV, and very strict parenting.

© King Features Syndicate


Dr-Oz
Tuesday, 19 October 2021 11:43 AM
