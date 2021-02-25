Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: juice | glucose | antioxidants | dr. oz

Getting the Most From Vegetable Juice

By and Thursday, 25 February 2021 02:53 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When Jose Canseco's book "Juiced" hit the shelves in 2005, it rocked the baseball world with its tales of the illegal use of performance-enhancing drugs like steroids.

Juicing is never good in sports, and it can be just as unhealthy for your diet. For example, drinking filtered kale juice instead of eating whole leaves robs you of glucose-controlling, gut-loving fiber.

And bottled "veggie juices" may contain more water, fructose, and artificial ingredients than anything found in the natural vegetable.

But smoothies and straight juices can be a healthy way to get more veggies, depending on how you juice things up.

That's the conclusion of a new study for which researchers used three different at-home methods to liquefy organic and non-organic cauliflower, kale, turnips, radishes, beetroots, and carrots of various colors, and then measured the resulting levels of phytonutrients and antioxidants in the juices.

It turns out that blenders, high-speed centrifugal juicers, and low-speed extractors produce different levels of health-promoting nutrients because of the different ways they expose vegetables' inner tissues to oxygen, light, and heat, and how they release the enzymes vegetables contain.

Overall, the best bet for maximum nutrition resulted from low-speed juicing.

In contrast, using the blender resulted in the lowest overall nutrient content, but it did deliver the highest fiber content and therefore the best blood sugar control.

So if you're thinking about juicing, consider using one of the "low-speed juice extractors," unless blood sugar control is your overriding concern. For that, we say stick with whole veggies most of the time, and use the blender only when necessary.

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Oz
Bottled "veggie juices" may contain more water, fructose, and artificial ingredients than anything found in the natural vegetable.
juice, glucose, antioxidants, dr. oz
262
2021-53-25
Thursday, 25 February 2021 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved