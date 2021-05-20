Two More Reasons to Fight Inflammation

Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar said, "Repetition is the mother of learning, the father of action, which makes it the architect of accomplishment."

If he's right, then you should have vanquished your chronic inflammation — because we sure have repeated the warnings about its dangers. (It fuels cancer, depression, heart disease, gastrointestinal distress, impotence, dementia, and wrinkles.)

But many people still battle it. So here are two more reasons to act now to put out that fire:

Prevent testosterone deficiency. Insufficient testosterone affects 20%-50% of men in the United States. And a recent study in The Journal of Urology found that chronic inflammation, triggered by a diet loaded with sugars and unhealthy fats, is a major cause. In fact, the researchers found that guys who eat such a pro-inflammatory diet are 30% more likely to have testosterone deficiency, compared to men eating an anti-inflammatory diet. And those who eat inflammation-stoking food and have obesity are 60% more likely to contend with it.

Manage complications of atherosclerosis. A study in the journal Nature reveals that inflammation is a culprit linking diabetes, disturbed sleep, an unbalanced microbiome, smoking, and elevated triglycerides and LDL cholesterol to the complications of atherosclerosis, such as heart attacks and strokes. Tamp it down, and you avoid big trouble.

So, one more time, here’s your battle plan. Cool inflammation, lower your risk of heart disease (everyone), and raise your testosterone level (guys) with regular exercise; by ditching sugars, highly processed foods, and red and processed meats; and adopting stress management.

In addition, add plenty of odd omegas, including omega-7 and omega-3 DHA from fish or supplements.