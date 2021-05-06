Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: inflammation | diabetes | obesity | dr. oz

Heart Woes Striking at Younger Ages

By and Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:17 PM Current | Bio | Archive

When 32-year-old Jon Bon Jovi sang, "I am a man on the edge of a broken heart" (1994) and 49-year-old Al Green asked, "How can you mend a broken heart?" (1995), they nailed the cardiovascular worries that would afflict younger men and women in the next decades.

Several new studies make it clear that the epidemics of chronic inflammation, obesity, and diabetes have spread heart woes to young and middle-age American adults.

The first, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, finds that heart failure and stroke are an increasing risk for guys ages 40 and younger.

That adds to the findings from a 2019 study in the journal Stroke that found the incidence of strokes in middle-age people in some U.S. localities had increased dramatically compared to the incidence of strokes in folks 65 and older.

Next, a study in the European Heart Journal found that from 2010 to 2018, the death rate from heart disease for American women ages 25 to 34 increased by 2.2% (four times the increase in those 55 to 64).

And yet one more new study shows that people with heart disease are three times more likely to have diabetes than the general population.

But take heart. Humans' genes haven't changed — our lifestyle choices have, and that's what is causing the problem.

Luckily, those choices are under your control.

For help, check out the heart health info at DoctorOz.com; www.youngwomenshealth.org; and my.clevelandclinic.org. And read Dr. Mike's new book "The Great Age Reboot" (coming in December).

© King Features Syndicate


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Oz
Several new studies make it clear that the epidemics of chronic inflammation, obesity, and diabetes have spread heart woes to young and middle-age American adults.
inflammation, diabetes, obesity, dr. oz
251
2021-17-06
Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved