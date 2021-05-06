Heart Woes Striking at Younger Ages

When 32-year-old Jon Bon Jovi sang, "I am a man on the edge of a broken heart" (1994) and 49-year-old Al Green asked, "How can you mend a broken heart?" (1995), they nailed the cardiovascular worries that would afflict younger men and women in the next decades.

Several new studies make it clear that the epidemics of chronic inflammation, obesity, and diabetes have spread heart woes to young and middle-age American adults.

The first, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, finds that heart failure and stroke are an increasing risk for guys ages 40 and younger.

That adds to the findings from a 2019 study in the journal Stroke that found the incidence of strokes in middle-age people in some U.S. localities had increased dramatically compared to the incidence of strokes in folks 65 and older.

Next, a study in the European Heart Journal found that from 2010 to 2018, the death rate from heart disease for American women ages 25 to 34 increased by 2.2% (four times the increase in those 55 to 64).

And yet one more new study shows that people with heart disease are three times more likely to have diabetes than the general population.

But take heart. Humans' genes haven't changed — our lifestyle choices have, and that's what is causing the problem.

Luckily, those choices are under your control.

