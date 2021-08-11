×
Newsmax Health | Drs. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen
Dr. Mehmet Oz is host of the popular TV show “The Dr. Oz Show.” He is a professor in the Department of Surgery at Columbia University and directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mike Roizen is chief medical officer at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute, an award-winning author, and has been the doctor to eight Nobel Prize winners and more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs.

 

Dr. Mehmet Oz,Dr. Mike Roizen

Tags: immunity | covid | alcohol | dr. oz

Foods That Damage Your Immunity

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:18 PM

Kryptonite immobilizes Superman. Spider-Man's archenemy, Venom, changes from predator to weakling at the sight of a flame.

And you? Well, it turns out certain foods have the power to weaken your immune system, transforming you from super-germ fighter to a target for everything from the common cold to COVID-19.

The most immune-weakening consumables are:

Excess alcohol. Whether it's a daily overdose or you binge once a week, you're increasing your risk for pneumonia and acute respiratory stress syndromes by drinking too much. That could potentially impact the outcome of a COVID-19 infection. It also leads to slower recovery from other infections and post-operative complications. 

Too much salt. This causes a cascade of events, starting with the kidneys excreting excess sodium and ending with a reduction in your body's ability to fight bacterial infections. As little as 6 extra grams a day can set off the chain reaction. Your daily average should be below 3 grams a day.

Added sugar. As little as 3.5 ounces (that's in a 16-ounce Coke, a Big Mac, and a slice of pecan pie) can reduce the ability of immune cells to neutralize bacteria for up to five hours.

Highly processed foods. Stripped of fiber, these foods alter the mix of microbes in your gut biome, where 70% to 80% of immune cells hang out. That makes them less able to battle viruses. Getting adequate fiber (25 to 30 grams daily) has been shown to strengthen your flu-fighting powers. Whole cereals, veggies, fruit, and beans are go-to sources — plus they supply vitamins A and C, folate, and bioactive compounds that further boost immune health.

© King Features Syndicate


Certain foods have the power to weaken your immune system, transforming you from super-germ fighter to a target for everything from the common cold to COVID-19.
2021-18-11
Wednesday, 11 August 2021 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
