Stretches to Keep Hips Healthy

Around the year 1900, circus people first used the word "hip" to describe a person who was on to something — hip to the news.

During Prohibition, "hipsters" carried illicit liquor in a hip flask.

While "hip" and "hipster" are still part of everyday slang, we're more interested in helping you take care of your hip flexors, a group of muscles near the top of your thighs that are vital for walking and bending, as well as for doing exercises like squats and lunges.

A study published in the Archives of Gerontology highlights hip flexors' importance for preventing a decline in overall health. Researchers followed 433 seniors for a year and found that those who became less mobile — a ticket to heart woes, cognitive decline, and diabetes — had far less flexor ability.

With this information in mind, we suggest you do these hip-flexor stretches daily, but never to the point of pain. Here’s how:

• Standing stretch. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes forward. Bend your right knee and bring your right heel up toward your butt. Hold your right foot with your right hand and gently pull up so your knee is pointing toward the floor. Hold for 30 seconds; repeat on the other side.

• Floor stretch. Lie on your back with legs straight and toes pointing to the ceiling bend your left leg, with your foot on the floor and knee pointing upward. Put your hands behind one knee and pull it slowly toward your chest, keeping your body, hips, and other leg on the floor. Hold for 30 seconds. Switch legs.